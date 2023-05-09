Seismic alert is activated. Soon more information, reported on her social networks the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The capital’s president was leading the presentation of the new Trolleybus units when the seismic alert was activated.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection confirmed the activation of the seismic alert, as did users of social networks.

“We have a report of activation of #Seismic Alert. Evaluations are being carried out in some buildings in the City. We are attentive to the official information from the National Seismological”, he said.

Then, the head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC CDMX), Omar García Harfuch, wrote on his official Twitter account: condors flying CDMX. We inform shortly.

The SSC CDMX added that after the activation of the Seismic Alert, the security protocol began with the overflight of five Condor helicopters.

However, it was all a mistake.

He Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center de la Ciudad de México (C5), which operates the loudspeakers in the Mexican capital, reported that it was a maintenance error.

“It is reported that due to an error derived from maintenance work, the sound of the seismic alert was accidentally sent to 851 sites in Mexico City. We apologize for the inconvenience and damage that this incident has caused,” he spread on his networks. social.

“For the moment, the review continues to publicize the causes and more information about this inconvenience.”

The seismic alert was not heard in all the mayoralties of Mexico City. But yes in the official act of the head of Government.

“Now we do apologize to everyone but it was part of that review process that is normally done with alarms,” ​​justified Sheinbaum, who admitted that the loudspeakers were mistakenly activated.

“A review has to be done, sometimes there are companies that are doing these reviews of the servers, so of course it is not correct for this to happen and it has to be done both from the review of public servers and from the companies that were doing it. This process”.