Mouliaá says that he cannot turn his phone because of the Court’s problems but points out that “he has nothing to hide”

03/13/2025



Updated at 2:37 p.m.





The defense of former deputy Íñigo Errejón has asked the judge to investigate for the alleged sexual assault to actress Elisa Mouliaá who suspends the requirement to deliver her mobile until the Provincial Court decides if that diligence is pertinent. However, he offers to appeal before the judge and show him the content of the conversations.

This is stated in a letter presented by Errejón before the Court of Instruction number 47 of Madrid, to which Europa Press has had access, in which the defense of who was one of the founders of Podemos recalls that the order by which the judge accepted to require his mobile and that of the actress is not firm and understands that “the practice of said diligence seriously affects the fundamental right to privacy, personal and professional.”

Actress Elisa Mouliaá has attended the Court of the ‘Errejón Case’ on Thursday to turn her phone so that she has access to her conversations with the former deputy but has not been able to do so due to lack of “technical means.” «The facts speak for themselves. In the end I have nothing to hide and here I am, ”said the complainant.

In statements to the media, the artist has said that she is “delighted to give all the information that is needed” and has argued that in her terminal “there are only 8 messages and none that alludes to return” to see Íñigo Errejón after the alleged sexual assault.