The former deputy of Sumar Íñigo Errejón has denied this Thursday before the judge that he sexually assaulted the actress Elisa Mouliaá, whom he has accused of pursuing “economic gain” by denouncing him for this crime. Several sources present in the statement of the former Más Madrid politician have indicated that Errejón has labeled as “false” the complaint that Mouliaá presented to the Police in October and that the actress confirmed this Thursday before the instructor Adolfo Carretero.

The former deputy, however

More information soon