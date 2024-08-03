Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini chasing the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

After the beautiful bronze medal won by Lorenzo Musetti in the men’s singles tennis event by beating the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime for 6/4, 1/6, 6/3 (Italian tennis had not reached the Olympic podium since Paris but… 1924 with Uberto De Morpurgo who finished third like the tennis player from Carrara), Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini they take to the field for the final that puts the gold up for grabs in the women’s doubles after deleting Sun/Routliffe, then the French Garcia/Parry, in the quarterfinals the British Boulter/Watson and in the semifinals the Czechs Muchova/Noskova. Another historic event for Italian tennis.

Let’s see Errani/Paolini’s opponents, when they play and where to watch them live on TV and streaming.

Paris 2024, Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini for the gold medal in the Olympic tennis doubles

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini today 4 August in the final of the women’s doubles tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Italian women are looking for a historic gold medal in the challenge – live tv and streaming – against the Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaiderwho are participating in the Games as independent athletes. The match is the third on the center court of Roland Garros, where The program will open at 12. It starts with the women’s doubles final for the bronze medal: the Czechs Muchova-Naskova and the Spanish Bucsa-Sorribes Tormo face each other. Next up is the day’s highlight, the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian and the Spaniard face each other for the gold in the seventh face-to-face: situation tied (3-3), with the last challenge dominated by Alcaraz a month ago in the Wimbledon final. The women’s doubles final closes the day. It is conceivable that Errani and Paolini will take to the field no earlier than around 5pm: much will depend on the length of the men’s final, which on clay could easily exceed 2 hours.

Errani/Paolini at the Paris 2024 Olympics where to watch the tennis doubles final on TV and streaming

There Men’s singles gold medal match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz and that of the women’s doubles featuring Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider as the entire Paris 2024 Olympics will be broadcast free-to-air in live tv on Rai channels (Raidue and RaiSport) and in streaming on Rai PlayThe matches are also broadcast on Sky Eurosport, available via satellite on Sky, and streaming on Discovery+, Sky Go, Now, Dazn, TIMvision and Prime Video Channels.