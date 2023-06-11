FromChristoph Gschossmann close

Was Vladimir Putin not an elite spy at all during his time with the Russian secret service KGB – but an office worker? New research raises questions.

Munich – Was Vladimir Putin not an elite spy at all, but just an errand boy for the KGB? That appears to be emerging from new research. According to one report, the activities of today’s Russian ruler were probably limited to “banal administrative tasks”. He writes about that Mirror.

Vladimir Putin in his KGB uniform (archive photo from 1980) © Russian Archives/Imago

Vladimir Putin as an elite spy – or was he just an office worker?

Putin himself never commented on his time as an intelligence officer in the 1980s. However, many stories describe him as a mysterious heroic figure who carried out cinematic and top-secret missions. He is said to have met members of the “Red Army Faction” (RAF) and provided them with weapons and instructions.

The assassination attempt on the head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, is said to have been a topic in such talks. In other speculations, Putin was involved in a secret operation to overthrow the GDR government or in setting up a network of agents from defected Stasi employees. (Recently, there were also Ukrainian rumors about alleged “fake visits” by Putin.)

What was Putin working on in Dresden? “Banile Administrative Tasks”

The truth, however, is possibly much more unspectacular. According to new research, much of Putin’s work took place in “mundane administrative tasks”. Office stallion Putin?

Citing a former colleague of Putin’s in the Dresden KGB office, it says: “His work consisted mainly of endlessly examining applications to visit West German relatives or searching for potential informants among foreign students at the University of Dresden.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President See also Hamilton to make "best Formula 1 movie ever"

In which Mirrorreport states that the 70-year-old is rarely mentioned in Stasi documents. Those that refer to him only refer to things like his birthday or administrative duties, but none provide evidence to support the alleged heroic stories.

According to Horst Jehmlich, a former Stasi officer from Dresden, Putin was nothing more than an “errand boy”. It is not the first time that Putin’s exploits as a spy have been publicly questioned. Oleg Kalugin, a former senior KGB officer and harsh critic of Putin, said in a 2015 interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Libertythat he was “just a major”.

Vladimir Putin came to Dresden in the GDR in 1985

Russia’s current prime minister worked for the KGB, the Soviet Union’s secret service, for almost two decades. In 1985 he moved to Dresden in the GDR. Just four years later, the Berlin Wall fell, marking the beginning of the end of the Cold War and a major step toward German reunification in 1990. Officially, Putin retired from active KGB service with the rank of lieutenant colonel. According to an ex-colleague, Putin failed as a secret agent because he “wasn’t intelligent enough”. (cgsc)

Russia’s new president with the grace of China – will Mikhail Mishustin succeed Putin?

List of rubrics: © Russian Archives/Imago