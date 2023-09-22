Almost all of us have a friend or acquaintance who does not record any relationship in their past or present, who does not show interest in them and who, in erotic-sexual issues, joins the movement of non-aligned countries. That is, he does not speak out either for or against what is being discussed, but rather remains silent and neutral. Some even feel some annoyance or embarrassment when these materials appear at dinners or celebrations. Today’s society, so prone to classifying and naming everything, has a word to define this situation of rejection of intimacy: erotophobia. A co-worker, very ironic and much less technical, said that it’s not that these people were afraid of sex; but, rather, they were afraid of sex.

Jokes aside, this profile exists and, although nothing forces us to use or make use of our sexual dimension, denying this facet of existence always brings negative consequences, because sex is the game of adulthood and because, as Raffaella Carrà said : “Without lovers, who can be consoled. Without lovers this life is hell.”

More information

But the word erotophobia is not the one preferred by experts. “This term is very imprecise. I don’t know anyone who has a phobia of everything related, not to sex, but to erotica. On the other hand, the word phobia cannot be used lightly, since it means irrational fear,” says Raúl González Castellanos, sexologist, psychopedagogue and couples therapist at the therapeutic support office. At par, in Madrid. And he adds: “What it would be more accurate to talk about is specific fears about certain aspects related to sexuality; At the same time, in this way, the problem is further limited. There may be fear of contracting a sexually transmitted disease, of getting pregnant, of failing in a relationship, of not measuring up; to oral sex, which produces disgust or rejection for many, to showing the body. And these fears can come from previous experiences, from the education received, often castrating, from exaggerated exposure to pornography or from ideological and cultural aspects.”

One of the great fears is the fear of nudity, as present as in the time of our grandmothers, although for other reasons. Not being comfortable with the body one has seems to be the main reason today for not wanting to show it or enjoy it. “Our anatomy is a great source of shame, which makes many people feel very vulnerable in nudity,” says Elena Capelo, psychologist at the psychological center CEPSIM, in Madrid. “Each era has had its canons of beauty that must be followed and, although currently many efforts are made to erase that normative aesthetic and to open that canon widely, social networks, celebrities or the normalization of cosmetic surgery greatly counteracts these efforts,” comments this psychologist.

Those accustomed to flirting through applications, who are already legion, experience the moment of meeting with the other as a challenge, like the cotton test, where there are no longer any filters or Photoshop to help. Most are afraid of looking fatter, uglier or older than in photos, but few worry about looking more idiotic than in the digital world. “Physical insecurities are experienced with more fear than mental ones. That’s why most people give less importance to personality than appearance; since they believe that behavioral defects are more easily camouflaged than physical ones,” Capelo points out. “The digital world enhances the fear of physical relationships and intimacy, which can be full of dangers,” emphasizes Gloria Arancibia Clavel, sexologist and psychologist. with consultation in Madrid. “There are already many women who, when they meet someone on Tinder, even in a bar, send the location to their friends. We lose social and seduction resources, which are no longer so common among the youngest, accustomed to seeing life behind a screen, because intimacy is also learned, and in this the role of parents when it comes to educating children It’s fundamental”.

The self-demand of having a perfect body to allow oneself to enjoy it is, even more typical of women, although they are gradually adopting this trend. The male problem in relation to anatomy has more to do with measuring up, functioning and measurements. “Unfortunately, the heteronormative idea of ​​the multiorgasmic woman and the penetrating man, responsible for the pleasure and enjoyment of the couple, still has a lot of weight,” says Arancibia. “Men’s fear has always been there, but before their actions were not questioned. When the woman begins to claim her right to her pleasure, that pressure increases and with it the execution anxiety,” adds Raúl González. Elena Capelo clarifies that “this male fear of failure affects all men; both the timid one, who blocks him and surely prevents him from any action, and the brave one, who sees how the sword of Damocles hangs over his head, ready to fall at any moment.

Sexual inactivity can also have its roots in the fear of the couple’s failure, of suffering in relationships, which is why superficial encounters are sought, without commitment, empty, aseptic and robotic, and then long for the great passions of yesteryear. “There is the idea that the best thing is to live as a couple, but then it is very difficult for people to open up, they feel very vulnerable. There is a difficulty in trying hard in a relationship and, if it does not go well from the beginning, it is quickly abandoned. Many have short, banal relationships with a high degree of dissatisfaction. There is a lot of fear of suffering, forgetting that nothing is a bed of roses and that in every relationship there are pitfalls and problems,” Capelo maintains.

“I fuck and I leave” seems to be the motto to avoid conflicts, therefore, seduction is no longer something important, a muscle to develop,” Raúl González emphasizes, “now what seduces are Instagram photos. Communication has taken a backseat.” With this poor strategy, disaster is assured. “There are people who, after a love failure, look for another relationship as soon as possible. Without having analyzed the causes, they make the same mistakes again, adding breakup after breakup,” says Gloria Arancibia. “At the same time, society greatly regrets failure in love. It’s a very bad life and it makes you feel like a loser. In fact, we experience the breakups of famous people (Shakira or Rosalía) as if they happened in our own family. We have to learn two things: that the end of the couple is not necessarily a failure and that happiness does not imply having to share life with another,” argues this sexologist.

Sexually transmitted diseases are other ghosts that haunt sexuality. Roy Morsch (Getty Images)

Sexually transmitted diseases are other ghosts that haunt sexuality; exacerbated by the pandemic, which reminded us that viruses exist and are often much smarter than us. In the 21st century, there are people who have embraced chastity for fear of contagion. “This fear has an easy solution and can be combated with good sexual education, because there is a lot of information, but little training,” says Raúl González. “However, STD prevention or condom use campaigns seem to be experiencing their low hours. “A long time has passed since ‘Put it on, Put it on’ and cases of syphilis and gonorrhea have increased considerably in recent years, although the population does not know it, because it is not informed.”

What can we do, then, to promote sexual security, to embark on a relationship without so many ghosts around us, to be more spontaneous and more connected to the body, sensations and pleasure? “Above all, be informed, have a certain sexual education, work on sexuality, know the body and its reactions, make peace with it. A certain sexual self-esteem will prepare us to have better relationships, to choose a partner better, to know how to communicate, to ask and to give. To be able to feel vulnerable, safe and create intimacy,” explains Elena Capelo.

Those who feel safe with others have first felt good about themselves. For Gloria Arancibia this means “being aware of what you are feeling, your desires, your fantasies. Connect with the body and get to know it. And, of course, not to get carried away by the fashions or trends that we are supposed to subscribe to, because most of us are prisoners of a normative sexuality, which tells us what we should and should not do.”

We must trust the body and approach relationships as a unique and unrepeatable journey, which always surprises and always shows us something different, even if we do it with the same traveling companion.