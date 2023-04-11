Erosion of rights | The UN is very concerned after China sentences well-known human rights lawyers to prison

The lawyers were convicted of activities against the state.

of the UN human rights commissioner Volker Türk said on Monday that he was very concerned that China had sentenced two prominent human rights lawyers to more than a decade in prison.

Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to prison for anti-state activities in closed-door trials.

Both Xu and Ding have been leading figures in a civil rights group that has called for constitutional reform and criticized the Chinese government for corruption.

Xu had called for the President of China to be elected for a third term Xi Jinping separation due to the corona pandemic. China had very strict corona restrictions for a long time. The country began to ease restrictions only after citizens began to demonstrate against the restrictions.

“I am very concerned that China’s two well-known human rights defenders, Ding Jiaxi and Xu Zhiyong, have been sentenced to long prison terms in violation of international human rights standards,” Türk said in a statement.

“According to the Human Rights Act, people cannot be accused or otherwise punished for statements criticizing the government’s policy,” Türk added.

Türk also pointed out in his statement that the Human Rights Act also requires a fair legal process. In addition, it also includes a proper investigation into possible allegations of abuse.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch reported that Xu received a 14-year prison sentence in a closed-door trial in China’s eastern Shandong province.

Ding’s wife Create Shengchu told news agency AFP that Ding was sentenced to 12 years in prison and was also ordered to lose his political rights for three years. It prevents convicts from holding public positions.

Human rights observers have repeatedly voiced their concerns about China’s judicial processes, 99 percent of which result in a conviction.