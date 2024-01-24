The beautiful gift that Eros Ramazzotti gave to his nephew Cesare does not go unnoticed, that's what we're talking about

Eros Ramazzotti despite continuing to be busy, in the last few hours he has conquered social media by publishing an unexpected gift for little Cesare. A grandfather from times gone by who in recent months has shown everyone that he madly loves his family and especially his first grandchild.

Yesterday the latter decided to surprise her daughter Aurora showing up for Cesare with a completely unexpected surprise. Sharing this unforgettable but above all emotional moment is the 27-year-old herself in her Instagram stories which, in a short time, have unleashed millions of fans.

The bond that unites dad Eros has always been indissoluble to his eldest daughter and over the years has made the fans who follow them every day fall in love with him. Precisely for this reason, the gift from the famous singer made its way into the hearts of many people. Here's what we're talking about.

Eros Ramazzotti, the special gift for his nephew Cesare: The photo conquers the web

Yesterday the singer surprised his daughter Aurora and the little Caesar with an unexpected surprise. In fact, the latter gave his nephew his first classical guitar as a sign of the love that unites his family and music.

Aurora Ramazzotti herself shared this shot on social media and said: “Grandpa brought a guitar for him”. A beautiful gesture that moved the well-known Influencer who has always been born and raised with a passion for music.

In fact, like her father, she too is a very good singer but has decided not to practice. Aurora is dedicating her life as an Influencer, presenter and digital entrepreneur.

Despite this however, the gift from Eros Ramazzotti it was particularly appreciated by Aurora but above all by little Cesare who, perhaps in the future could follow in the footsteps of his beloved grandfather.