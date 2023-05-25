The memory of the singer moves the web: here are his words

In the last few hours, the world of music and entertainment in general is experiencing terrible mourning. Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday, May 24, at the age of 83. The iconic singer has passed away after a long battle with a bad disease. There are many celebrities who in these hours have paid their last respects to the artist and, among the many written words, the memory of Eros Ramazzotti.

Eros Ramazzotti shaken by the disappearance of Tina Turner. We recall that the two artists collaborated in 1997 interpreting one of the most loved songs of all time, Cose della vita. In the past few hours, the Roman singer has shared a video that portrays him together with Tina Turner, remembered by himself with moving words.

The post shared by Eros Ramazzotti on his Instagram page aroused everyone’s emotion. The singer decided to pay his last respects to the queen of rock with these words:

I am deeply shaken by the news of the passing of one of the greatest artists of all time, a great woman, a world icon. Tina has been a symbol for all of us in every form, artistic and human. We lose the best, an extraordinary person. Hi Tina, I will always be grateful to you. Eros.

Aurora Ramazzotti also joined the condolences by commenting on the post shared by her father with these words:

Hello Icon.

As already anticipated, there have been many who in the past few hours have said their last goodbyes to Tina Turner after the news of her disappearance. Also John Fogertyformer frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, commented on the sad news with these words: