Eros Ramazzotti with an Instagram story wishes all the mothers on their party, but only later does he realize he has made a gaffe. On May 14, there were many dedications addressed to mothers who, with strength, love and a smile on their lips, try to make their children happy. Like other public figures, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the voice of the singer Eros Ramazzotti also made itself heard with a story on Instagram. The artist published a photo with the caption “Best wishes to all mothers” accompanied by the emoji of a rose and a quote from the American writer Mitch Albom which reads: “When you look at your mother you are looking at the purest love you have known”.

A gesture full of emotions and meaning given that her daughter Aurora has recently become a mother for the first time, giving birth to little Cesare; however, the excitement of celebrating leads him to make a gaffe: he’s got the wrong day. His message was in fact published on Saturday and not on Sunday. Fortunately, the singer noticed it promptly and with promptness and irony, he published the same photo with the sentence: “Of course I got the wrong day, I’m melted, but that’s okay anyway. Flight”.