Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza have finally become parents: in fact, little Cesare was born yesterday. It goes without saying that the news is making the rounds on the web and has filled grandparents with joy Michelle Hunziker ed Eros Ramazzotti. A few hours ago the singer wrote a sweet dedication on his Instagram page for his nephew that moved everyone. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti they became grandparents for the first time. Yesterday, in fact, Aurora Ramazzotti gave birth to her first baby, little Cesare. On their respective social pages, the Swiss showgirl and the singer shared the happy news with great joy.

In particular, the sweet message that Eros wrote for his first did not go unnoticed nephew. In detail, the singer shared a shot that portrays little Cesare’s hand and accompanied the photo in question with the following caption:

Life is wonderful despite everything. Welcome Cesare, the future is in your hands.

This is without a shadow of a doubt a period full of emotions for Eros Ramazzotti engaged in his work in recent months world tour.

Eros Ramazzotti confesses: “Here’s what I will give to my nephew”

In a recent interview given to the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’, Eros Ramazzotti could not help but talk about the pregnancy of his daughter Aurora. In this regard, these were his words:

My daughter Aurora is a grown up woman with a head. The love that I see between her and her partner Goffredo Cerza is an example of her.

Subsequently, Eros Ramazzotti revealed which will be the first gift what will he do to his nephew: