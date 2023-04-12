A few hours ago the singer commented on the gossip about the alleged pregnancy of his new girlfriend

In the last few hours, news has been circulating about it Eros Ramazzotti. The singer’s name has in fact returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a scoop that is circulating on his behalf. According to rumors it seems that the singer is preparing to become a father for the fourth time.

Following the insistence of the news that are leaking about him, Eros Ramazzotti has decided to break the silence and have his say about the scoop of the fourth paternity. According to some rumors it seems that Dalila Gelsomino, girlfriend of the singer, is expecting her first baby.

In the last few hours, the newspaper ‘Diva e Donna’ has launched a real scoop on Eros Ramazzotti. According to the well-known weekly, it seems that the singer is preparing to become a dad for the fourth time. Needless to say, the news is making the rounds on the web and has left everyone speechless.

Given the insistence of the news, the person concerned felt compelled to break the silence and give updates about this much talked about scoop. In fact, a few hours ago, Eros Ramazzotti shared these words on his Instagram page:

Beware of false and pretentious news with no basis in truth. Today we live in a world where reality is swept away by cosmic nothingness, by media trash (fortunately not all of it). I hope people don’t stand there and believe everything they’re being fed. I’m not expecting any fourth child, don’t worry.

With these words, therefore, Eros Ramazzotti denied the news circulating about him and that of his girlfriend Dalila Gelsomino. Recall that the singer has recently become the grandfather of the little one Caesar Augustusborn of his eldest daughter Aurora.