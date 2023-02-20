“He has to be good and stay calm, he’s too instinctive: he gets pissed easily“. This is how Eros Ramazzotti talks about Ultimo, who he defines as his heir: “He is a great artist and I see myself in him: he is a musician, he knows how to be on stage, he has good ideas and knows how to pass them on to people. There aren’t many like this.” Together they duetted on the cover night in Sanremo 2023 (and Eros even forgot the words of one of his own songs), and Ramazzotti does not hide his esteem for his young colleague.

Interviewed by Il Messaggero, the singer-songwriter also expresses an opinion on the latest edition of the Festival, marked by quite a few controversies: “These non-musical things make the news, it has always been like this. See later for real songs. The public decides, but in general there hasn’t been a substance of the past for some time now“. 60 years on October 28, Eros Ramazzotti after two failed marriages suggests that he is not single, but does not unbutton much: “Now there is something good. But that’s all I want to say. It’s better that way”. Of his former historian, Michelle Hunziker, he says: “It’s incredible”. The reason? The two attend a karate course: “And obviously the Swiss made the phenomenon. I didn’t get any belts, I just trained. You two, now”.

#Eros #Ramazzotti #confesses #grandfather #love