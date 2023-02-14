During the fourth evening of the San Remo Festival, Eros Ramazzotti he performed on stage at the Ariston Theater together with Ultimo. Too bad that, at the beginning of the performance, something didn’t go right since the singer had forgotten the lyrics of his song. A few days after the episode, a background on what really happened in the out-of-wave emerged.

Eros Ramazzotti sang on the stage of the Ariston Theater together with Last on the occasion of the cover evening of the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival. The duo performed on the notes of tracks more famous than Eros, specifically “More beautiful thing”, “Now you” and “An emotion forever”. Although the songs belong to the artist, the latter has accused some memory problem.

In fact, as soon as the medleyMichelle Hunziker’s ex-husband went into the total panic because he had completely forgotten the first ones words of the text. In fact, on that occasion he had exclaimed:

But you know I don’t remember it?

However, it seems Ramazzotti should have sung the lyrics while looking at the hunchback which, however, did not leave at the beginning of the performance. In light of this, once the performance was over, the artist let himself go to a tough guy outburst with i technicians who work for the singing festival conducted by Amadeus.

According to the singer, the technicians would have put him in serious difficulty since he needed the help of the hunchback. Spectators were able to watch the outburst on Primafestival. Documenting the artist’s outburst was a video which went viral on social media within a few hours. Despite this minor inconvenience, Eros and Ultimo have had great success conquering the second place of the ranking in the cover night.