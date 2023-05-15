Over the past few hours Eros Ramazzotti he became the protagonist of a sensational gaffe that did not go unnoticed on social media. On Saturday 13 May, the singer, who in recent months is busy with his ‘Battito Infinito World Tour’, shared a shared photo on the occasion of Mother’s Day, however the date was wrong.

Eros Ramazzotti protagonist of a nice gaffe made on his Instagram page. As already anticipated, on Saturday 13 May the Roman singer shared a shot that portrays a plant, accompanied by a moving quote from Mich Album. The intent was to wish everyone a happy birthday momsbut wrong date.

As soon as he realized the mistake, Eros Ramazzotti apologized to his followers stating that he had the wrong date. These were his words about the gaffe of which he became the protagonist:

Of course I got the wrong day, I’m melted, but that’s okay. Flight.

In detail, Eros Ramazzotti shared an Instagram story that portrays the image of a plant, accompanied by a moving quote from the American writer Mich Albom:

When you look at your mother you are looking at the purest love you have ever known.

Eros Ramazzotti father for the fourth time? The singer breaks the silence and reveals the truth

In recent weeks Eros Ramazzotti has found himself at the center of gossip for some rumors according to which he would become Pope for the fourth time. Following the insistence of the rumors, the singer broke the silence and denied any gossip about his alleged paternity with these words: