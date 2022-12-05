Without any shadow of a doubt Eros Ramazzotti he is one of the most loved and esteemed singers in the world of Italian music. On the occasion of his daughter Aurora Ramazzotti’s birthday, the artist made a moving gesture towards her. Let’s find out all the details together.

Aurora Ramazzotti is expecting her first child and will soon become a mother for the first time. on 5 December 2022 the famous influencer made 26 years and today for the first time celebrate this special day with its beautiful baby bump. At the stroke of midnight, numerous were the congratulations received among which we also find those of his father Eros Ramazzotti.

To make Aurora Ramazzotti’s 26th birthday even more special, the famous singer thought of writing her a sweet dedication. Michelle Hunziker’s ex-husband has published a photo on his Instagram profile that portrays her daughter with her baby bump on display. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

26 years of love. Congratulations my baby.

The image in question was shared on social networks shortly after the stroke of midnight and portrays the famous influencer in front of the mirror while taking a selfies. Aurora Ramazzotti appears with a tracksuitnatural and without make up and with beaming smile which always distinguishes it.

Needless to say the post of Eros made the boom of likes and comments within a few hours. In fact, there were many fans of the singer who rushed to wish Goffredo Cerza’s girlfriend a happy birthday. Meanwhile, the artist is excited to become soon not no for the first time. In fact, both Michelle Hunziker and Eros can’t wait to meet their first grandson.