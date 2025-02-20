Érika, the tempting with whom Eros was unfaithful to her girlfriend in The island of temptationshe decided take another way when Álvaro entered the villa. Since his approach to the new member, he moved away from Eros, generating great tension in the house.

Everything exploded during a party. “I’m not going to get, because I respect people,” said the tempting. Eros heard what happened. “If it hurt is what there is“The girl was directly addressed.

“I am not your girlfriend, I can do what I want and I don’t have to give you explanations of anything,” he said. “I don’t want you to say I have no values, because I am a woman from head to toe“He complained.

“I have a quiet conscience because I’m not a liar“He defended himself.” He has called me outstone, but nothing. It seems great that I am now with Álvaro, but I don’t think it’s sincere, “he said.

The tempting also gave time to attack one of her companions, Aída: “You have stopped talking to me to approach Álvaroand if we have something to talk about, you tell me. “

The end of the discussion was nothing more than a separation between the facing parties. Érika left with Álvaro. “Look, do you know what we are going to do? We are going to meet us and that’s it“He told the boy in Balinese bed.” I’ve taken the first dish, “he joked.