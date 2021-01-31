The constitutional lawyer Ernst Gottfried Mahrenholz is dead. He died on January 28th in his house in Hanover. This is reported by the “Hannoversche Allgemeine” based on information from his family. Mahrenholz was 91 years old and therefore did not die of illness or suffering.

A lot has accumulated in this long life. Mahrenholz was a member of parliament, state secretary, director of the broadcasting house at NDR, head of the Lower Saxony state chancellery, minister, lawyer, constitutional judge, and finally vice-president of the Federal Constitutional Court. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him because he was an exceptionally free spirit, an always alert and curious person, at the same time someone who put his trust in people.

You could rely on his unpredictability

For many, the most reliable thing about him was his unpredictability. He thought about every question over and over again, was able to revise himself, and upheld the freedoms of the Basic Law. Not everyone liked that. He granted a life imprisonment to a Nazi perpetrator because he, too, deserved to be treated with dignity. After 24 years in prison, the man wanted to visit his family once.

In the newspaper “Junge Freiheit”, which was once observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, he took a stand against an NPD ban. At the same time, he was in favor of allowing the headscarf to be worn and saw this as an integration measure. Even his party, the SPD, could not always calculate it. On the question of abortion, the son of the theologian pointed out that this not only affects the protection of unborn life, but also the fundamental rights of women.

The Holocaust has become an issue of life

Mahrenholz was President of the German-Israeli Lawyers Association and a loyal friend of Israel. Dealing with the Holocaust became an issue of life. Although on the one hand he emphasized the comprehensive responsibility of the Germans for Auschwitz and the Shoah, on the other hand he always raised his voice when he was concerned about the current situation in Israel.

In a letter to the editor published in Ha’aretz in the 1990s, for example, he criticized Israel’s occupation and settlement policy in the West Bank in clear terms. As long as Israel does not even treat the Israeli Arabs as equals in their own country, there can be no peace either.