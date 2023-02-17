Ernesto Valverde (Viandar de la Vera, 59 years old) will continue one more season as Athletic coach after the renewal agreement signed with the president, Jon Uriarte, at the Ibaigane Palace, the club’s headquarters, according to the entity’s official media. rojiblanca.

Valverde, who for months has been the coach with the most official matches directed at Athletic from the bench (332), ahead of Javier Clemente (289), will continue, unless he is terminated prematurely, that record of stability as head of the squad , after leading the team in three seasons, the longest, of four seasons. In all the campaigns, except 2004/05, he left Athletic in European positions. He won a Super Cup, in 2015 against FC Barcelona, ​​in a double game, with an overall result of 5-1. His record also includes three Greek leagues and two cups, with Olympiacos, one Copa del Rey, one Super Cup and two Leagues with Barcelona.

“It is a source of pride that the Club thinks that I am the ideal person to be one more year in charge of Athletic”, Valverde points out. “I am very comfortable working with the team and I see that we have possibilities to improve. I will continue trying to make our fans happy”. According to the rojiblanco coach, “there is still a season ahead, the most decisive part, and what it is about is trying to win every game”.

For Valverde, the squad he manages leaves him satisfied: “I am very comfortable working with the players, who are extraordinary in every way and I am convinced that they have possibilities to improve. When you renew it is because you see that the team has a long way to go”. And he sends a message to the fans: “We have to win them over with our game, with the way we face each challenge of beating a rival in San Mamés, making them happy not only because you’re winning, but because of how you win, because the The momentum that the team has reaches him ”. According to the coach, “that gives the team feedback.”

The president, Jon Uriarte, congratulates himself on the renewal of Valverde. In his words, “Ernesto is the best possible coach for us”, and he assures that “this move gives us a lot of stability and we can prepare for the next season in advance. We ensure one of the strategic pillars of the sports project”.

