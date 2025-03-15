03/15/2025



Updated at 7:03 p.m.





He Seville receives this Sunday at Athletic Club In Sánchez-Pizjuán to play the 28th of LaLiga EA Sports. A duel to which the Basques occur after moving to the quarterfinals of the Europa League after beating Rome. Athletic Club coach, Ernesto Valverdeadmitted this Saturday that, despite the wear and tear of this European meeting, the team faces with a moral injection the appointment with Sevilla, prior to the last mandatory break by the teams: «Of course, winning gives you confidence and a new impulse. We are fine and happy, but Sevilla takes us waiting all week to play this game. In LaLiga we are in good position, but the reasons are pressing us and when you have advantage we have to be overwhelming and precise. After this day, ten will be played and everything begins to be worth a lot ».

On Sevilla, Valverde recognized at a press conference the good moment in which the Hispanic team is: «I see a Sevilla that goes more in the competition. It has gone from being in lower positions to, little by little, advancing until they are in the fight for European positions. They are well from the competitive point of view and for us It has always been difficult to play there. It is a difficult field and with a hobby that squeezes. They have a very combative front line. They are players who in situations against one demand a lot to the rival and we will have to show ourselves very forceful ».

Regarding the Bad streak of Sevilla At home, the rojiblanco coach admits that he is aware of the situation, but that the Sevillists “go to more”: “It is true that since December they do not win, but I take as a reference the party against the Mallorca who tied in the discount. It is a Sevilla that goes more in the championship. It has gone from being in lower positions to progress, it is in positions to access European positions. I see you very well from the competitive point of view. It is true that at home they have not made so many points lately. “

However, the Sánchez-Pizjuán It has never been an easy scenario for Athletic Club: «For us it has always been a complicated field. It is true that last year we won, but it is a difficult field, with a hobby that squeezes. They will try to enforce the moment they are. They have had two outdated exits and have taken four points. The other day they won the Real. In that sense, for us it is a team complicated for the season they are doing ».









Finally, Valverde praised the Sevilla offensive trident: «They have a very combative front line. With Isaacwith EJUKEit might play Vargaswhich has been an important winter incorporation, and Lukebakio that is doing an extraordinary season «.