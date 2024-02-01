Ernesto returns to Men and Women, here's in what role we will see Ida Platano's former suitor

Men and women continues between new loves, unexpected surprises but above all twists that no one would have ever thought of. In fact, yesterday there was a new episode with completely surprising implications.

In fact, in the Trovo over, Alessandro Vicinanza and Roberta Di Padua they will decide to leave the program together. A decision born within the studio and urged by Gianni Sperti himself who, after seeing them very intimate and complicit during a dance, tried to convince them to live their interest outside the studio.

Great news also regarding Ida Platano's path which led to new eliminations but also to completely unexpected returns. In fact, he will be there once again in the studio Ernest but in totally different guises. Here's what we're talking about.

Ernesto returns to Men and Women: the unexpected role chosen by Maria De Filippi

In recent weeks Ernesto had said goodbye to the journey with Ida Platano convinced that his interest in Mario was much stronger. Now in the previews recorded yesterday there would be a completely unexpected return.

According to what was reported by IsaeChia, Ida would have definitively eliminated Mario after yet another report about him. An important decision that profoundly marked his path.

In the meantime, however, there is also a great and completely unexpected return: that of Ernest. The latter will return to the studio but not as Ida's suitor but rather in an unexpected role.

His decision to suddenly leave the program had caused particular controversy among the audience at home who had asked Maria to give him a second chance.

The presenter seems to have listened to people's opinions, thus deciding to include it in the male parterre of the Over Throne. The latter will thus be able to court and meet the ladies of the female parterre to finally find the love of his life.