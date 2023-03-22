Ernesto Pimentel He is one of the most beloved figures on Peruvian television. With her character as Chola Chabuca, she has stolen the hearts of thousands of fans who, every weekend, tune in to her show on América TV to laugh at her and her cast’s occurrences. Among the characters that make up the space “El reventonazo de la Chola” was Leslie Moscoso, who has a very strong bond with Pimentel.

In this note, we tell you what is the bond that unites them both and what important moment in their lives they have shared.

What is the link between Ernesto Pimentel and Leslie Moscoso?

Ernesto Pimentel and Leslie Moscoso They not only have a purely work relationship since they shared roles in “El reventonazo de la Chola”, but also that they are united by a family tie: they are uncle and niece. The comic actress’s father was the comedian’s cousin.

Photo: Cumbia blog

Why did Ernesto Pimentel take Leslie Moscoso to the altar?

In 2019, Leslie Moscoso she went to the row of married women in an emotional religious ceremony. What caught her attention was the moving moment that she starred in when she arrived at the altar arm in arm with Ernesto Pimentel, since her father passed away some time ago.

“When I was walking, I thought about my cousin, about his father, who is not here today. I thought about how many relatives José Carlos and Leslie have in body and in spirit (…) I felt responsibility when I received the invitation. How do I advise them? How do I help them? How do I push them? Leslie is an incredible, generous woman. I love her, I admire her, but above all, I respect her. You are that seed of love that you have left and that is the love that you have to share,” she said in front of the guests before she started the dance of the bride and groom.

Who is the husband of Leslie Moscoso?

Leslie Moscoso She has been married to businessman José Carlos Cortéz since 2019. At the time, her husband said that it was very difficult to conquer her, but that it was worth it.

“Yes (it was difficult to win her over), but on the one hand it was better, because when you get something easy, you don’t give it due importance. It was very difficult for me to win her over and I value the relationship more,” he told Trome in an interview.