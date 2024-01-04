Leslie Moscoso She surprised more than one by announcing, through her social networks, the end of her marriage with José Carlos Cortez. The comic actress announced that, after four years, she ended their relationship because they met “unforgivable and unacceptable events.” After a few days, the model denounced to her still husband for harassment, assaults and death threats. Given this, Ernesto Pimentel He spoke out and supported his colleague, with whom he shares a bond.

What did Leslie Moscoso say about the complaint she filed against her still husband?

The comic actress Leslie Moscoso announced in a statement that she and her children “have been stalked and receiving death threats and acts of harassment from her still husband José Carlos Cortez Maetahara.”

“(I have been a victim of) repeated continuous and violent verbal attacks that threaten my dignity as a woman and mother and have put my family in suspense,” added the comic actress.

Leslie Moscoso denounces her husband for threatening to kill her. Photo: Instagram

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about the complaint filed by Leslie Moscoso and what link unites them?

Ernesto Pimentel spoke about the situation he is going through Leslie Moscosowho is part of his program 'El reventonazo de la Chola'.

“I pray for her, she is a great person, a great professional, I regret the moment she is experiencing,” he said. “I feel that today more than ever we cannot be indifferent to the violation of their rights and the increase in violence against them… I give my support to her and to all women.”he added.

It should be noted that Ernesto Pimentel shares a relationship with Leslie Moscoso. Both are uncle and niece. The father of the comic actress is the first cousin of the TV host.

