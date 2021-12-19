Ernesto Pimentel He was in The artist of the year as a jury guest of the program, so he witnessed each of the shows of the participants of the reality show. Likewise, the driver was very moved by the performance of César Vega, who took Daniela Darcourt as reinforcement to get out of sentence and go to the grand final together with Ruby Palomino and Estrella Torres.

“As we celebrated the art and talent of musicians and dancers and I saw these lights, I was thinking about who we are doing it for. And when you think about it, yes I feel it is a privilege to be an artist and above all to share this opportunity to communicate. I’m thankful. How good I felt! ”, Said the television presenter.

On this occasion, the singers sang Juan Gabriel’s well-known song “Hasta que te saber”, but in a salsa version, which won the best comments from the guest judge. “The truth is that I am excited because I admire them. Not only do I love Daniela very much, but César deserves this opportunity ”.

Yahaira Plasencia is saved by jury after being defeated by sonero

During the last gala of The Artist of the Year on Saturday, December 18, the salsa singer faced his colleague to go to the final of the competition and claim the trophy together with Ruby Palomino and Estrella Torres. After the presentation of both, the singer beat Yahaira Plasencia; However, the qualifying jury decided to use the only remaining life jacket to keep the interpreter of “Dime” in Gisela Valcárcel’s program.

César Vega is in fourth place in The Artist of the Year

Despite all his dedication, the salsa singer did not convince the jury and had to leave the program. César Vega, with a smile on his face and a hug to his fellow contestants, ended up saying goodbye to the dance floor, while Gisela Valcárcel thanked him for his participation and expressed the following: “I hope to be at one of your shows soon and sauté as it should ”.