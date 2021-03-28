Ernesto Pimentel revealed a few days ago that he tested positive for coronavirus. After confirming its contagion, the characterizer of the Chola Chabuca He spoke again to talk about his state of health.

Through a statement, the television presenter clarified that, inside and outside The chola blowout, acted responsibly in preventive measures against COVID-19.

“I have had more than 24 tests, but it passed, my test was positive,” said the figure from América TV. In that sense, he reflected on the fears that addressed him after learning of the contagion.

“Will I need an ICU bed? How will my immune system react? How will I be? I have always been a person of faith and strong, and with the conviction that I have done the right thing. I have not risked, but because what I think is to come to work, “he said. Pimentel.

Ernesto Pimentel details his state of health

In another moment of the statements, the television presenter spoke about his health, asking his fans to take precautions because the new variants are in the country.

“ My defenses are fine . Despite all the restrictions, today we are carrying a more contagious strain, more difficult to cope with. I ask everyone to regulate efforts from where they are to be able to face it, to be able to hug each other when all this happens, to be able to celebrate life later, “he said. Pimentel.

Finally, he thanked his fans and friends for showing their affection. “Throughout this year I have had to face very painful situations, fractures … and there I am, standing still for what I believe, I think my work is worth it. Do it for you. I want to be infinitely grateful for all the expressions of love and affection that they have given me, ”he said.

Ernesto Pimentel goes through difficult times after testing positive for coronavirus. Photo: broadcast

