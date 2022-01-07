During the first hours of January 6, the news was made public that the television host Ernesto Pimentel, known for his character ‘Chola Chabuca’, had had a successful hip surgery. Although the actor was optimistic, the surgeon in charge of the procedure, Eduardo Pastor, explained to La República the details behind this intervention.

Ernesto Pimentel underwent a hip transplant after walking for eight years with a cane. Photo: Ernesto Pimentel / Instagram

What is avascular necrosis of the hip?

This disease can be understood as the consequence of the lack of blood circulation to a certain part of the body. That is, the blood does not reach the hip correctly because a coronary artery has been blocked. This is why the celebrity’s case is called osteonecrosis (necrosis of the bone).

Generally, secondary causes are those that allow the surgeon to better diagnose the patient. These reasons are related to some previous illnesses of the person or the use of some medicine. Although the specialist also told us that osteonecrosis can appear due to excessive use of alcohol or drugs, Pastor concludes that the complications of Pimentel could be related to the treatments it carries for HIV.

What is the worst consequence of this disease?

As the actor explained in his social networks, pain and difficulties to move are usually the most uncomfortable consequences of this disease.

For Pastor, the right time to operate is when the patient shows symptoms to an intolerable level . Lameness is one of the most basic signs.

“As there is no circulation to reach the hip, the bone collapses. The head (femoral) is round, like any head. In this case, it is a sunken and deformed head. This is turning into osteoarthritis ”, he says.

In addition, the surgeon tells us that the limitations for movement become more serious as time passes, since the body contracts the muscles to protect the affected part.

Is this disease curable?

According to the specialist, hip surgery does not leave the bone structure as it was previously. However, with the advancement of technology, the doctor points out that it is possible to return the ability to move thanks to the new prostheses that are manufactured. These substitutes are effective, useful, functional and supply the original structure in the long term.

“The most important thing is that it recovers its function and the pain disappears,” he says. Likewise, Pastor reminds the public who also suffers from this condition about the care that must be taken. For example, excessive alcohol consumption should be ruled out, as it can complicate another area of ​​the body.

What else did the surgeon say about his patient?

When the doctor was asked about the specific case of Pimentel, he was optimistic and stated that the celebrity has had no complications after the operation, which lasted between 45 minutes to an hour and 10 minutes.

As stated by the driver in a video posted on Instagram, the surgeon tells us that the prosthesis used in the procedure is of the latest generation, which reinforces the movement and comfort of the treated area.

In the same way, he assured that the driver is recovering and that, quietly, we will be able to see him doing his daily activities very soon.