He is in mourning. Ernest Pimentel and the members of “The blowout of the Chola”a program that every week delights the Peruvian audience with its peculiar incidents, is going through a delicate situation after it was revealed that one of the show’s creative writers passed away.

With great pain, the “Chola Chabuca” was moved to learn of the death of her colleague Hugo Tasayco, whom she admired in life for his great work as a professional and for being an excellent human being.

“It is a very unfortunate loss. We are very sad, dismayed and devastated, but the best tribute we can do is to continue to bring laughter. The function must follow”, pointed out Ernesto Pimentel.

Ernesto Pimentel remembered Hugo Tasayco as a teacher for the cast of his program for his great career. Photo: diffusion

Ernesto Pimentel sad for the death of his colleague

In addition, Ernesto Pimentel remembered Hugo Tasayco as a teacher for the cast of his program due to the great career he had.

“We will miss you very much, Hugo Tasayco. You have been a master in front of and off camera, with your ‘Vándalos del Humor’ you sowed seeds for the talent of more Peruvians . I really love you very much, we are very sad and sorry, not only do I pray and hug you for your family, but my enormous wish that you continue to accompany us with laughter and applause in your story and in your life, “he wrote in a publication that he posted this May 2 on his Instagram.

Ernesto Pimentel says goodbye to his great friend Hugo Tasayco with heartfelt words. Photo: Instagram

“Thanks to him and all my colleagues, we continue to be the number one comedy program on Peruvian television,” added the TV figure.

“El reventonazo de la Chola” led the rating

Last Saturday, April 30, the TV space “El reventonazo de la Chola” once again led the general ranking of the most watched programs on national television. This time, the show led by Ernesto Pimentel achieved 10.3 rating points, a higher figure than when he returned after his hip transplant operation.

In this way, the space on América TV won over “JB en ATV”, which had 8.1, while in Latina, “Perú tiene Talento” obtained 6.3 and “Yo soy” 5 rating points.

“We are very grateful for the preference of the public. On this second Saturday that I’m back, viewers have had fun with our content. We will continue to make an effort to bring joy,” Pimentel told the press.

Ernesto Pimentel attacks “Speaking lame”

The presenter returned to the screens of América TV after a long break due to undergoing a delicate hip transplant; However, before starting with his usual programming, Pimentel took a few minutes to refer to the hosts of “Speaking lame”, who have received harsh accusations for expressing discriminatory opinions against futsal players with Down syndrome.