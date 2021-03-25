Through a statement, Ernesto Pimentel, who despite having complied with all biosafety protocols, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver of The chola blowout He said that he is isolated and has been treated by a doctor.

“I am very sorry, in the routine analyzes that we comply with every week as part of the biosafety protocol that América Televisión has, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am in control with my doctor and isolated fulfilling a strict quarantine”, He expressed.

Likewise, Ernesto Pimentel He said he felt a little sorry and worried about the situation, since he is aware that the health system in our country has collapsed and every time it is people who are infected with the coronavirus.

“I have decided to share this moment with you, because I know that the same things that I am experiencing are being experienced by thousands of Peruvians. It is a very painful experience, because you feel that your life is threatened, and even more so when we are aware of the few ICU beds. I promise to do my best to recover as soon as possible. God protect us ”. added.

In addition, the host thanked América Televisión for the support that it has been giving him since last week that they had to suspend the recordings of El reventonazo de la Chola.

About the broadcast of your program, Ernesto Pimentel He specified that fortunately they have several sequences and skits recorded previously.

Finally, the presenter hopes to overcome the disease very soon by following all the recommendations of his doctor.

“I trust God, I appreciate your prayers for me, for my family and my baby Gaelito ”.

