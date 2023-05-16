He doesn’t want lawsuits! Ernesto Pimentel He referred to the words of Jorge Benavides, who hinted that the “other channel” (América Televisión) wanted to make him look bad after inviting Dayanita to “El reventonazo de la Chola”. In “J.B. on ATVs”, the comic actor made reference to the statements of the actress about her person. In this sense, the channel 4 star was consulted about this statement and decided to break her silence. What did she say? We tell you.

Ernesto Pimentel sends a message to his colleague

The prominent actor Ernesto Pimentel responded to the statements of Jorge Benavides and sought to clarify things for her regarding the visit that Dayanita had in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. The América TV figure assured that he does not want to generate a conflict with his colleague.

“I respect and appreciate my fellow humorists in all media,” he said in a statement. As is known, the comic actress would step on the set of the Saturday space again to tell her truth about what was mentioned by ‘JB’ last Saturday, May 13.

“May everyone do well and I will not confront myself nor have I ever used my program to make anyone uncomfortable,” added Pimentel. On the other hand, he asked his colleagues to put aside the questions against Danny Rosales’s friend. “Hopefully, at some point, this calms down and does no more harm to a person like Dayana,” he said.

Jorge Benavides calls Dayanita “ungrateful”

Dayanita left controversial comments about Jorge Benavides on the neighboring channel. In this regard, the comic actor assured that everything mentioned by her will be judged by viewers and followers on social networks. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Dayanita said she did not have a contract in the ATV comedy space.

“When I found out about this, he contacted my lawyer, and he told me that the contract is there, everyone had a contract. The payment was always punctual, and not only that, but also the advances, something that not everyone has had. The lady had that privilege; therefore, I said, at the time, that she is ungrateful,” he said.

