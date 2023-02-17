Strong and clear! The driver of “El reventonazo de la Chola” spoke about the statements of Gino Arevalowho pointed out that he left it in sight after asking him for a job in the television.

Ernesto Pimentel He spoke out about the situation he is going through Gino Arevalo. As you remember, the comedian had to close his chicken shop and is going through a difficult time financially, so now he is dedicated to making an application taxi. Along these lines, Arévalo contacted the interpreter of the “Chola Chabuca” to look for work, but he left it in sight, according to what he said. Regarding this issue, Pimentel has come out to testify. What did the artist say?

Ernesto Pimentel about Gino Arévalo: “I called him to apologize”

Ernesto Pimentel stated that, after learning of the statements of Gino Arevalo, contacted the comedian. “I called him to apologize because I may not have noticed the call. And he told me that he did not state exactly that, ‘what I have said is that I am looking for job options,’” ​​he commented.

In the beginning, Gino Arevalo He pointed out that he had written a message to the driver looking for a job “to see if he could take me into account in his program”, but revealed that he had left the communication he sent unseen. “I do not seek to pity anyone; However, I try to find them anyway, ”she added at the time.

Ernesto Pimentel responds to Gino Arévalo: what did he say to the comedian?

Pimentel stated that when he spoke to Arévalo on the phone, the comedian acknowledged that the presenter had helped him before. “I told him that if there is a job opportunity, I will call him, because with TV it is complicated at the moment,” the artist clarified.

Gino Arévalo is dedicated to transport by application after closing his poultry shop. Photo: composition LR

What did Gino Arévalo say about Ernesto Pimentel?

In conversation with the newspaper Trome, Gino Arevalo He gave more details about the closure of his premises. “I do not lose hope of one day reopening my restaurant, there is a man who wants to associate with me, so we are in talks. For now, I continue to make a taxi by application and I break my back working for my family,” he said previously.

Along the same lines, the comic actor pointed out that he was in talks with Carlos Alvarez and Ernesto Pimentel to ask for work on the small screen. “Of course I did. I spoke with Carlos Álvarez, I have told him that I am available to work. I also wrote to Ernesto Pimentel to see if he could take me into account in his program, but he left the message I sent him unseen. I am not looking to give It hurts no one, however, I try to find them anyway,” he said.

Before and after Gino Arévalo: know his physical change after surgery

Previously, Gino Arévalo appeared on the missing program “En boca de todos” to show his new figure after losing more than 40 kilos. “I was in the city of Arequipa for five days after the operation, which turned out spectacularly. As you can see, before I was very chubby, now I’m ‘light’. My life has totally changed, I have become a food preacher”he said at the time.