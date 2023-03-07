The complaint you made the uchulu through social networks about an episode of sexual harassment shook the media. In this video, the comic actress assured that a singer touched her improperly on the set of “El reventonazo de la Chola”. Some time later, she retracted, but the issue did not stop there. Ernesto Pimentel He came out and weighed in on it. As is known, he was involved in the model’s story and disagreed with what was revealed.

How did Ernesto Pimentel react to the revelations of La Uchulú?

Due to the wave of criticism he received on social networks, Ernesto Pimentel made a live broadcast with the uchulu to clarify what she revealed in her Tiktok account, in which she assured that an artist behaved badly with her on the set of “El reventonazo de la Chola”.

“Please, first I want you to clarify what happened (…). You know that we have taken care of you all our lives, but there are bigger issues that we have to treat with respect and delicacy”, said the presenter at the beginning of the broadcast.

“I have always been very respectful of my decisions and we have accompanied you in everything. In other words, the issue of harassment is not a joke, it cannot be allowed with anyone against anyone. It is one thing a joke in bad taste and another thing is what you said,” he added.

La Uchulú and Ernesto Pimentel had a LIVE conversation. Photo: composition LR/La Uchulú/Ernesto Pimentel/Instagram

What did La Uchulú say about the alleged workplace harassment she suffered on América TV?

For his part, the uchulu He had some time to make his version of the facts known: “They recorded a live video that had nothing to do with the subject, the headlines they have posted have nothing to do with what I was telling,” said the influencer, who assured that the media misinterpreted his story.

“It was just a slap, just jokingly, nothing more, it’s not that such a person was harassing me. As I explained in the live, that part is not there, I am a super-happy, communicative person and sometimes I talk to the guests, I suppose I have given a lot of confidence and he slapped me, but then it was all laughter, “he pointed out.

The network complaint made by La Uchulú

Through his official Tiktok account, the uchulu He recounted in detail an uncomfortable moment in his artistic career, surprising several of his followers: in addition, he specified that the “Chola Chabuca” witnessed the event. “I was practicing and normal, without bothering anyone, super focused on my script and out of nowhere I feel a super strong slap on the buttock, I’m not going to tell you that it has been slow, it has been super strong and the cameramen and the ‘Cholita ‘ and the assistant of the ‘Cholita’ saw the slap that the singer gave me”.

Tony Rosado denies being the attacker of La Uchulú

The issue caused a stir among fans of the uchulu and “America Today” did not hesitate to inquire about the subject, asking Tony Rosado if he was the lead singer of this public complaint. He was angry and had strong words towards the model.

“They don’t know how to make the news. All of that is a lie,” Tony Rosado pointed out emphatically.

Edson Dávila sympathizes with La Uchulú and assures that he also suffered harassment

During the broadcast of “América hoy”, Edson Dávila sent a few words to the uchulu after listening to the episode that the comic actress recounted on social networks. In addition, the driver surprised viewers by ensuring that he was also a victim of harassment.

“I want to stand in solidarity with the Uchulú, with the entire LGBTIQ+ community; also with all the people that this happens to them because it is not only to women. They say ‘oh no, because she’s a dancer’. Myself; In my show, it happens to me, they already want to charge me… That does not have to be normalized. It’s uncomfortable”, indicated the popular ‘Giselo’.