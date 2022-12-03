Another achievement! Ernesto Pimentel He has not only been recognized for the great reception of his Saturday program “El Reventonazo de la Chola” and his upcoming debut on the small screen, but also for the work he has done making visible his fight against HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). and being an active disseminator of the preventions that must be taken in order not to be a carrier of the virus.

Ernesto Pimentel receives recognition from Congress

The comic actor received a certificate of recognition for his contribution to a dignified life and the health rights of vulnerable populations as a result of HIV/AIDS.

This honor came from the president of the Congressional Health and Population Commission, Elva Julón Irigoín, who, through her assistant, delivered the document to Ernesto Pimentel in the José Faustino Sánchez Carrión room of Parliament within the framework of the World Day for the Fight Against AIDS, which took place on the last Thursday, December 1.

Ernesto Pimentel starts campaign to fight HIV and AIDS

What did Ernesto Pimentel do on the World Day for the Fight Against HIV?

The popular ‘Chola Chabuca’ went out last Thursday the 1st, like every year, to tour various places in Lima. One of them was the Alameda de 28 de Julio, where a fair was held that provided information on HIV prevention and encouraged attendees to learn about their diagnosis. Health Minister Kelly Portalatino was also present at the scene. She congratulated Pimentel for being a spokesperson in the fight against HIV.

“Many years ago it was very expensive and difficult to have access to treatments, therefore, the possibilities of life were very complicated, but today the level of hope is another if a diagnosis is made on time, with this we will be able to set all the goals and achieve them”, said Pimentel at the event.

At another time, he added: “Although I am not a reference, I want them to see that I never gave up. Many of us can get ahead. It would be good if they get checked every year ”.

Ernesto Pimentel told how he faces his fight against HIV. Photo: diffusion

Who is the mother of Ernesto Pimentel’s son and how did she meet the driver?

The mother of Ernesto Pimentel’s heir is Miluska Jacome and its closeness dates back several years. They both met on the program “Risas y salsa”, when Pimentel began her artistic career by interpreting what was the first version of the popular ‘Chola Chabuca’.

She, for her part, worked as an intern on the program “Hello, Chabuca”, Mikuska and Ernesto had a great affinity because they both started in the middle.