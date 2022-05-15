the uchulu He returned to “El reventonazo de la Chola” after months away from television to share a sequence with the cast of comedians and talk about his gender identity. She declared that she is a transgender woman and revealed that she is currently transitioning from her.

“ I am in the process of going from a boy to a girl. If we talk about how I felt before and how I am now, I feel very comfortable, ”said the tiktoker on the Ernesto Pimentel program.

YOU CAN SEE: Ernesto Pimentel talks about the absence of La Uchulú in “El reventonazo de la Chola”

She added that she is excited because in approximately 2 years the process will be completed. “I never felt like a boy, I always felt feminine,” added the also youtuber.

The interpreter of La Chola Chabuca gave him his support for the decision made. “Before you there is a person who loves and values ​​you, regardless of your sexuality,” said the producer.

“ We all have the right to that, it is important that you look like what you dream of or who you are represents you on a day-to-day basis. I congratulate you, you have my affection, my love and above all my support”, added Pimentel in his program.

YOU CAN SEE: La Uchulú and Ernesto Pimentel will experience an emotional reunion in “El reventonazo de la chola”

La Uchulú and her new name as a trans woman

La Uchulú revealed that she is undergoing hormonal treatment. In response to queries from her followers, she told how long this process would take and released the name that will define her in society.

“Etza Alanís Reategui Wong”, responded to her more than 500,000 Instagram fans. She perceives her as a “pretty girl, full of dreams, virtues and flaws that make her unique.”

12.5.2022 | La Uchulú revealed her name as a transgender woman. Photo: Capture/Instagram

For this reason, La Uchulú would have left “El reventonazo de la Chola”

Ernesto Pimentel told before his return to the small screen that some members of the program will no longer be due to contractual issues.

He talked about the incorporation of two comedians. “The blowout is going to grow, some are not going to continue, some have a contract that is going to end,” she added.

Ernesto Pimentel hopes that the beloved character from Pucallpa will return soon. Photo: Sandy Carrión / Instagram

The Uchulú to those who question their gender identity

La Uchulú responded to Internet users on social networks to clarify that all people must be respected. “Working and doing no harm is the key to everything,” she said.

“Every day I read these comments about why I want to be a woman. Women are strong, they are bold, they are intelligent, they have the gift of giving life, they are the important pillar of the family, they are beautiful, beautiful and everything wonderful in this world, ”she added.