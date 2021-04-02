He was victorious. Ernesto Pimentel, presenter El Reventonazo de la Chola, announced that he had passed the COVID-19 after being absent for a few weeks from Peruvian television.

The driver of America TV confirmed the news through a message on Twitter. He took the opportunity to thank those who gave him support in this difficult stage. This is because he belongs to the population vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Thank God and free from COVID_19. Thank you for all your messages, advice and prayers. I renew my commitment to continue celebrating life. I share my hope that we can all embrace soon #CuidemonosEntreTodos “, Ernesto Pimentel wrote in the tweet.

Well-known artists such as Liliana Trujillo, Laly Goyzueta and more celebrated their recovery in Twitter. “What a joy dear Ernesto! Big kiss and hug! ”,“ Ernesto, what a great joy! Kisses ”, were the messages from the actresses.

In the tweet, Ernesto Pimentel He showed with a photo the happy reunion that he lived with his little son. They both appear smiling while enjoying the sun in a field.

A few days ago, the presenter had regretted that he could not be in contact with his heir because of the disease. “Arriving at my house and, suddenly, when my son tries to open the door of the room, it makes me very sad, I feel that I owe him something,” he told La Banda del Chino.

Ernesto Pimentel announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. He said that he was receiving a medical check-up and was kept in isolation at home. “I trust in God, I appreciate your prayers for me, for my family and my baby Gaelito,” he said at the time.

