This Saturday, March 6, Ernesto Pimentel will have in his program El reventonazo de la Chola al tiktoker Giancarlo scarpati, who in recent days was denounced by his sister María Paz Scarpati for allegedly having physically assaulted her.

Upon learning of this event, the popular Chola Chabuca He clarified that said segment that he recorded with the media character was long before the problem in which he is involved was known. In addition, the driver reaffirmed his commitment to his followers and asserted that he will not tolerate any type of violence.

“Giancarlo will be part of this program because the sequence was recorded before we found out about the situation in which he is with his sister (who reported him for alleged physical assault). From the production, we are very sorry for what is happening, but we reiterate that we are against any form of violence. We are not going to fix anyone who behaves like this, ”Ernesto Pimentel said in a press release.

On the other hand, El reventonazo de la Chola announced that it will have a heart attack program with great guests. The artists Rosita de Espinar, Ricky Trevitazo and the reporter Víctor Hugo will face the most extreme challenges in the Carnival Circuit, as they try to overcome their fears.

As for the singing reality show Double Star, they will feature prominent performers such as Marco Antonio Guerrero, Bryan Arámbulo de los Claveles, Ruby Palomino and Giuliana Rengifo. The singers will duel characterized as Gloria Stefan, Marc Anthony, Gloria Trevi and Olga Tañón, hoping to convince the difficult jury made up of Lucía de la Cruz and Fernando Armas.

