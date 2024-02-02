This February 14, Ernesto Pimentel will celebrate the 30 years of his most iconic character: the Chola Chabuca. The actor and producer talks a little about her, her dreams and her big celebration, which will be at the Exhibition Park and will feature Daniela Darcourt, Deyvis Orosco, Marisol, Maricarmen Marín, Cielo Torres, in addition to her cast from 'El reventonazo de la Chola', among others. Tickets on Teleticket.

–You broke the mold when you went out with Chola Chabuca, in skirts and heels. Did you see it like that?

-I consider that even today I am an exception, I am with my presence, with my work trying to ensure that Peru today is not a country of exceptions, but that we all have in diversity an opportunity to express ourselves and to achieve our goals. 30 years ago, when I started with Chola in clubs and farewells, and then on television, the public saw in me a character who offered the best of me, but who also had their own vision of him.

–It differed from the characterizations that existed at that time. Your chola was not the employee, but the owner of the house and very Creole, by the way.

-!Clear! And today it is a norm, today anyone can set goals if they determine it. I start from a time when calling a person 'chola' was not pleasant but something pejorative; Today the connotation is different. I start from a moment when I said: “Can I call you 'chola'?” And I'll tell you more. My company is called Cholo Es, and it basically talks about that, associating what one is. I have reviewed my history a little because I have also sometimes wondered how much of my own history I have in the Chola, and I refer to the fact that my father is from Puno, that I lived in Arequipa. All of this comes together, furthermore, for a boy who found a way to save himself in art.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez is supported with a new woman: Magaly Medina will expose revealing chats

–You have commented that you are happy to remain the same person. Did you ever feel dizzy?

-Right now that we are talking I have the emotion and fragility that every time I go on stage I don't know what is going to happen and that shows me who I really am. I don't take it for granted that I'm going to open the door to the circus in July and it's going to be full, that when my film premieres the public will fill the theaters, and that if I'm going to release a television program the public is going to support me with their audience. . I don't take that for granted. That's why I think I'm still the same person and working day by day. On the street, people take me as someone close to them and I feel blessed for that.

–And do you still think that people have learned nothing from the pandemic?

-Of course. I still consider that we live as immortals, right? And I also feel that when we understand the fragility of life we ​​will understand our own vulnerability.

–What has the Chola Chabuca given you and taken from you?

-I believe that Chola has taken away my sorrows, it has allowed me to see life with more colors, with more lights. I feel really powerful when I do Chola Chabuca.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Cueva: what does his still wife, Pamela López, do and how did she meet the soccer player?

-When you look at your son, Gaelito, what do you want to leave him?

-A better, more respectful world, where we all know that we can be the exception, love the same rules, that there are no parameters to be happy, that we must embrace differences, that we have to have ideals, that we must know that there are fights that cannot be We are going to win, but we must do them.

–Does Chola Chabuca have a retirement date?

-I think she doesn't, but suddenly I do.

#Ernesto #Pimentel #Chola #Chabuca #sorrows