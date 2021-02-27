Ernesto Pimentel, who plays the Chola Chabuca, returned to the small screen on February 20 with the program El reventonazo de la chola Chabuca and presented the singer and comic actress Claudia Serpa as one of the new faces of the 2021 season, it will also have the presence of Bárbara Torres, actress who gave life to Excelsa in La familia Peluche.

Despite the fact that the premiere failed to position itself among the first places of audience, the artist assures that this factor is not more important than the content that it has been offering to its viewers during the 14 years of the space broadcast by América TV.

Likewise, Pimentel assured that he is not in a hurry to show all the surprises that he has been preparing for the next editions. “We are going one step at a time, television is not an exatlon,” he commented.

-The chola blowout has already been in the air for 14 years, what do you think is due to this validity during all this time?

I believe that generosity comes from the public and the fact that I have been listening a little to what our public asks of us, I have always sought that the main ingredient is music, that the most important thing is surprise. We have made (various) content, such as games, in general we do something different, we do tributes. Our agenda is also made by the present, we do interviews, I think that this variety is what has allowed us to last these 14 years and at the same time renew ourselves in each season.

-What do you highlight about El reventonazo de la Chola as a television space?

First, self-regulation. I personally am aware that humor has many edges and you have to take care of yourself, we are always trying not to harm, to be a space with the correct messages and that is an analysis that allows me to sleep peacefully. I make a television based on self-regulation, there are things that are very strong that I think we should not touch and when I say that, basically, it is because I like what I do, I love it.

-Is not harming guests or other artists is the message you want to give?

Above all, I think it is a role issue. We start with the approach of the characters, how they are made, in reality we are concerned with the content, not only the result. I have never done television based only on audiences, the numbers have favored us, but I believe that the greatest reference, the best way to evaluate our work is in the satisfaction of doing the best we can, that is my commitment every week.

I, today, have the privilege of having a job, but also with responsibility because we take risks from the moment we leave home, in any of the areas allowed to work and I take this risk because I like what I do, because I believe that yes it is worth entertaining, accompanying. Within our possibilities there are also, for example, these tributes that we have given to people like Osvaldo Cattone, we have also remembered Alfredo Jamanca and I think that, from that world, from that space, we do not want to just stay in laughter.

-Especially now that there is uncertainty due to the pandemic …

Of course. However, our priority on the program is the issue of biosecurity. What I want is that all my colleagues can get to finish all this and we are well. We rehearse on Zoom, we have meetings on Zoom or Google Meet, the only times we are together are in the studio, we rehearse separately. I respect what others propose, but in our case what you see on screens, only in those moments is when we are close.

I see that the public can have the false sense of security; But, we have tests every 20 days or every 15 days, we have masks prior to recording, each one has a personal tray where they leave their things as soon as they arrive, the studio where we work is spacious, it has almost 1,000 square meters. So, it does seem important to tell you that behind what they see in El reventonazo there is really an important care not to risk anyone, that is my commitment.

-Actress Bárbara Torres, Excelsa from La famlia Peluche, joins the program. How has the experience of working with her been?

Yes, I already knew her when she came for a season and was a guest on our show twice. On this occasion, we talked and I spoke with ProTV. So, she goes with us once a week to record some sequences, because for us it’s cool to be with a comedian like her, who likes what we do, who has a good time. In addition, they have not yet seen everything we do, we are going little by little, television is not a 100-meter race, it is not an exathlon, there are various tests and we will see it at the end of the year.

-Claudia Serpa also joined the program …

In 2020, Claudia announced her wishes to be with us, it did not happen at that time, but this year she wrote to me again. She seems to me like a girl who sings very cute, who is very pretty and who also has the gifts, just like her sister is on a program, I asked myself why not have her.

What is El reventonazo de la Chola ready for this Saturday?

We have a sequence called Double Star, which is challenging. We have summoned stars to represent the artists they like. For example, Yiddá Eslava is going to play Paulina Rubio, she has rehearsed it with a couch. The truth is that it will be a lot of fun and very good too. Daniela Darcourt plays Mon Laferte, she has never done it before.

