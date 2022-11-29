Ernesto Pimenteltelevision host, specifically on the channel America TV, announced on July 22, 2019 through his social networks that he would become a father. On that occasion he also addressed heartfelt words to the mother of his son, Miluska Jacome.

Despite the fact that the news caused surprise to more than one, the closeness that the parents of Gael, the name of the little one, maintain, has been going on for several years. Find out how the actor and TV presenter met the producer, and what is the relationship between them.

How did Ernesto Pimentel meet Miluska Jácome, the mother of his son?

Ernesto Pimentel Y Miluska Jacome They met when they both coincided in the program “Risas y salsa”, where Pimentel took his first artistic steps by playing a first version of his current character in the sequence called “Hello, Chabuca”.

Ernesto Pimentel and Miluska Jácome met through “Risas y Salsa”. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/Instagram

As for Jácome, she was an intern in said comedy program, she studied Systems Engineering. In this regard, the producer told a local media outlet that both coincided because they were just starting out in the media. “Since we were both new, we were a good fit,” she noted.

She also reported that having a child was not one of the priorities in her life, but that, with the passing of a few years, changed. He has also recounted that when the time came, the only thing he felt was happiness, and even more to do it with one of the people he appreciated the most.

By then she was already living with Ernesto Pimentel for approximately 20 years. “I didn’t stop to think about more. I just wanted to have a child from the man I admire and love.” She indicated the same medium.

What link does Ernesto Pimentel have with the mother of his son, Miluska Jácome?

Ernesto Pimentel and Miluska Jácome have been in a friendly relationship for more than two decades. He also has a working relationship with Miluska Jácome, since she has been the producer of the program “El reventonazo de la Chola” for 11 years. Also, Jácome is her manager.

The pregnancy developed to give birth to little Gael was thanks to assisted reproduction, surrogacy. Thus, his youngest son came into the world at 8 months old, but completely healthy.