The death of Tongo The whole country is in mourning, because it is a figure that transcended from generation to generation and left an impeccable legacy for the art he created. The singer died at the age of 65 due to terminal renal failure that he had suffered for years. Various television figures appeared at the Ministry of Culture facilities to bid him their last goodbye. One of them was Ernesto Pimentel, who did not hesitate to dedicate emotional words to him.

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about Tongo?

Ernesto Pimentel he remembered Tongo with emotional words. The presenter asserted that the singer was his co-worker from the beginning of his career and his success was not only based on popularity on social networks, but also because of who he was: a family man.

“Tongo has been my partner since the beginning of my career singing on different stages. Also, I’ve been with Gladys, who is a great artist, isn’t she? I believe that one of Tongo’s most important recognitions is not in social networks, where he has been a forerunner with plaques that recognize the number of his followers, but in having kept his family together with the effort as a singer ”, Pimentel stated.

On the other hand, the figure of America He affirmed that the interpreter of “La pituca” was always a person of values. He thanked her for allowing him to meet his family and be a part of creating his musical hits.

“A humble man who has always allowed me to meet his family, giving me the option of having created for him the English version of “Pituca” —which we were with ‘Choca’—, ‘I have a pituca’, It was very funny. Later, he dyed his hair blonde and that gave us the idea—as Justin Bieber’s fever was—to make ‘Baby,’” Ernesto pointed out.