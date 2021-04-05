He is back! Ernesto Pimentel reappeared on the screens again after defeating the coronavirus. Although he did not step on the study of America Today, was linked with the program where he received the affection of the conductors of the space.

The interpreter of La Chola Chabuca a few weeks ago tested positive for COVID-19, for which he had to do a strict quarantine and was even away from his son.

“I want to thank you and I want to share with your audience that I am already registered, about a week the truth, sometimes times do not fit us well,” he said at the beginning Ernesto Pimentel.

“After testing positive, three or four weeks have passed and now I can say that I am going to record Pachacamac again,” he confirmed enthusiastically.

Likewise, the figure of América TV assured that his speedy recovery is due to not self-medicating and urged his followers to become aware of it.

“It is a victory with responsibility, I want to share the correct recipe to beat COVID-19 and it is not self-medicate, follow the doctor’s orders, cling to life with faith and hope“, Held.

A few days ago, Ernesto Pimentel shared with his fans the emotional meeting he starred in with his son after being isolated for a few days.

“Thank God and free from COVID_19. Thank you for all your messages, advice and prayers. I renew my commitment to continue celebrating life. I share my hope that we can all hug each other soon #CuidemonosEntreTodos ”, he wrote on Twitter.

Ernesto Pimentel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.