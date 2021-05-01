The television host Ernesto Pimentel announced that ‘La Uchulú’, a popular TikTok character who made the song “I don’t know” of Explosión de Iquitos viral, is joining the cast of The chola blowout.

In an interview for La banda del chino, the host introduced the young actor Esaú Reátegui, who plays the charismatic character, as the new member of his comedy program. “We are very happy to announce that ‘La Uchulú’ is going to be with us,” he said.

He said that he is committed to the talent of ‘La Uchulú’ because he has discovered in him a kind, respectful person with values.

“What I want for Uchulú is for him to achieve his dreams. He is a good human being, with values ​​and who includes the word respect within his participation, and it is with that same respect that I receive him, ”said Ernesto Pimentel.

For its part, ‘La Uchulú’ thanked the presenter of El reventonazo de la Chola for giving him a job opportunity in Lima. He left his hometown, Pucallpa, to pursue his artistic career on national television.

Esau Reátegui He has been a comic actor for several years through social networks. On TikTok and Instagram, he has earned a huge legion of fans for his funny videos.

The first appearance of ‘La Uchulú’ in the Chola Reventonazo occurred on Saturday April 17, when the group Explosión de Iquitos premiered its version of the song “No sé”. However, up to that point, the young artist had not yet been hired for the show’s production.

‘La Uchulú’ celebrates her appearance on television

Esaú Reátegui Wong was very excited to appear on national television to show his talent for dancing. The influencer also thanked Ernesto Pimentel for his special participation in El reventonazo de la chola.

“I am very happy for this beautiful experience, I hope you have enjoyed my participation very much. I know that I need to improve a lot and over time I have to polish myself more “

The Uchulú

