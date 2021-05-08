Ernesto Pimentel expressed concern for people vulnerable to COVID-19. Through his social networks, the television host demanded the Government, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Ministry of Health vaccines for patients with cancer, HIV, and those on continuous dialysis.

Through a video, he asked that the inoculation process be accelerated for those who are most affected.

“We need a vaccine now for cancer patients. We need the offer to be fulfilled to care for people undergoing dialysis “ said the creator of the ‘Chola Chabuca’.

He added that priority should also be given to those with HIV. “We need vaccines now for people who have HIV or immunosuppression problems (decrease or cancellation of the body’s immune response) ”, he said.

In that same desire for the authorities to proceed more quickly, Pimentel mentioned that there are hundreds of people seeking ICU beds and their lives are in danger.

“We need vaccines for people whose lives are in danger and who are losing the battle against COVID-19”he added.

Likewise, this request was supported by some entertainment figures such as Karla Tarazona, who wrote: “They should authorize the Peruvian vaccine, Peru has its vaccine, but since they do not win there, they do not want to allow it to be done. ambition can more than think about people who are dying ”.

Ernesto Pimentel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.