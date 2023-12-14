The Chola Chabuca, played by Ernesto Pimentel, is a well-loved character on América Televisión: every Saturday he dazzles, with huge skirts and high shoes, the nights of his viewers in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'. In this regard, there is an episode that marked the life of the well-known driver: the death of his mother.

What did Ernesto Pimentel's mother die from?

In an interview for Verónica Linares, the driver said that his mother died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest when he was a child. Carla Chévez touched on the topic again and he detailed: “(I was) 10 years old. I had to choose her drawer. Now when I look back on it it's an interesting topic. She had prepared me, she gave me responsibilities.”

He also detailed the good relationship he had with her. “I took the money out of the drawer to go to school, she trusted me, that trust empowered me to take on that moment that such a tender boy had to live through. I also had the strength to finish primary school in Arequipa“he noted.

When did the Chola Chabuca first appear on TV?

The popular 'Cholita' appeared, for the first time, in a program by Gisela Valcárcel. “I started on such a good footing that Gisela invited me for her next program, and her producer also invited me for 'Sinvergüenzas'. It was hot, at the time, a Johnson's shampoo commercial, I did a parody of it, everyone laughed. The next day, I took my other character, 'Gorda', they loved it more and asked me for 'Chola' again,” she explained.

Finally, he advised: “You always have to have a suitcase full of options. “Always being one step ahead, that has allowed me to maintain some hope in the opportunity, you have to be prepared and have the opportunity.”

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about Andrés Hurtado 'Chibolín'?

It has always been believed that there is a rivalry between both drivers due to the constant comments that Jossety Hurtado's father has towards him. Regarding this, Ernesto assured: “I know him in a different way, but when I see that ridiculous person or that person who is not what he really is, it affects me, and if he constantly says that I should die, it is no longer a joke, it is not funny.“.