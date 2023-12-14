The TV presenter Ernesto Pimentel He broke his silence in the face of accusations that he “copies some sequences” from Jorge Benavides' program, 'JB en ATV'. In this regard, the host of 'El Reventonazo de la Chola' sent a strong message to those who made this accusation in a recent interview. Furthermore, the comedian made a comparison between his artistic career on the small screen and that of Benavides, which has caused a stir. In this note, find out what the comedian said.

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about “copying sequences” from Jorge Benavides' program?

Ernesto Pimentel He gave a recent interview and was consulted by his colleague Jorge Benavides. At first, the comedian pointed out that he “respects his partner a lot” and that, although he agrees with him in the competition, he would never say that “his program is among the most watched on Peruvian TV or leads its time slot.” time”.

Then, he said that there is diversity for the public to choose from and that as long as there are more job opportunities for his colleagues, he celebrated it. “This makes people consume each project. Now, quality is defined by each person and, as well, by their self-regulation,” he stated in an interview for 'Café con la Chévez'.

Then, he was asked what he thinks about being accused of “copying sequences” from 'JB en ATV' and made a comparison of his artistic career with that of Benavides.

“If I make Christmas or panettone, everyone does it. It is a cyclical issue, if we talk about copies, I have been on television continuously for 16 years in prime time. “Jorge, between his comings and goings from Latina, ATV, has had some time in Willax,” held. “Humor in Peru is characterized by imitating, not copying,” she added.

Was Jorge Benavides upset with Ernesto Pimentel for hosting Dayanita in 'El Reventonazo?

In May of this year, Jorge Benavides hinted that the “other channel” (América Televisión) wanted to leave him in a bad light after inviting Dayanita to 'The blowout of the Chola'. Let us remember that the comic actress sat down on that program and stated, in conversation with Ernesto Pimentelwho worked without a contract at 'JB on ATV' for a while.

