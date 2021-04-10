It has been a difficult three weeks for Ernesto Pimentel. The television host was forced to stay away from the cameras for a while after contracting COVID-19.

Fortunately, the actor claims to be recovered from health, which is why he will return to host his comedy program El reventonazo de la Chola.

Pimentel and his cast continue to comply with biosafety protocols. Photo: Diffusion

“Recording with my colleagues fills me with emotion, I thank the audience for their support in my difficult moments,” he said. Pepper.

The actor also maintained that his cast will continue to comply with strict sanitary protocols to broadcast the program. This includes having to rehearse through Zoom and remove the mask only inside the studio and when it’s time to record.

“We have a biosafety system where we only remove the mask at the time of the recordings. We will not lower our guard and the public should not do so even though one may be asymptomatic ”, recommended the comedian.

Regarding his program, he explained that the public will continue to have fun with the segment The miracles of the rose and it will also have the special presence of the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia and the model Stephanie Valenzuela.

Yahaira Plasencia this Saturday in El reventonazo de la Chola. Photo: Diffusion.

The actor was encouraged by this new stage free of COVID-19. “The most important thing is that we have always made changes when the summer ends, it is like closing a cycle to continue entertaining our fans,” he enthused.

Pepper He finished his message by inviting all citizens not to lower their guard against the disease. “It is important to hold onto faith, that has helped me. I have survived this pandemic and I thank God for it. This is not a game and everyone should take care of themselves, “said the popular comedian.

Ernesto Pimentel, latest news

