The Riojan writer Ernesto Ortega Garrido received this Saturday the prize of the IX ELACT Lola Fernández Moreno Short Story Contest for his work ‘Days of rain’. The award, sponsored by Viñas Familia Gil and endowed with 500 euros and a trophy, was announced at the closing of the IX Literary Meeting of Authors in Cartagena (ELACT), held at the El Batel Auditorium.

Ernesto Ortega was born in Calahorra in 1971, although he currently lives in Madrid. Among others, he has published the books of stories and micro-stories ‘The dictatorship of love’, ‘Illustrated microencyclopedia of love and heartbreak’ and ‘The defects of anesthesia’. With the latter he was a finalist for the Setenil de Molina de Segura award.