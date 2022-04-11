Ernest Laguardia 62 years old, he has just fractured his ankle, because he shared a photo on his social networks, where he is seen with a splint boot, for which his fans immediately worried, since he did not explain how it happened sudden injury.

As expected, the networks began to make their hypotheses, so many immediately asked him if his injury had to do with Tik Tok, because for those who do not know, Ernesto Laguardia is another of the stars who have been successful in said network. social, for which many attributed it to the fact that he could have been hurt doing a trend.

And it is that if you take a look at his account, which has just over 20 thousand followers, where they have witnessed the dances that the Mexican actor has performed with Victoria Ruffo and other colleagues from the show business, making it clear that he remains a modern man, who adapts to everything.

“There is no! Surely dancing the new steps that I saw out there on networks? Well, now to be very careful because it is no longer the same 20 before, as 20 later my dear Ernesto”, “You did a tiktok and they pushed you al Piso”, “Doing tiktok with Victoria Ruffo”, “What happened @ernestolaguardiaoficial I hope it’s nothing kisses from Argentina”, “Oh no we’re not going to see you dance anymore!! Take care of yourself, speedy recovery @ernestolaguardiaoficial”, write the networks .

For those who do not know, the television host also returns to acting, due to the continuation of the telenovela Corona de Lágrimas, which is back, so the actor will once again play Rómulo Ancira, so the The public hopes to see his performance soon.

It should be mentioned that he is one of the few celebrities who does not get involved in scandals, because it is something that Ernesto Laguardia has never liked, and he has also always tried to manage himself in the middle of the show business without scandals, because it is something that he does not like for his career, since he prefers to talk about his career.

