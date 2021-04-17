Ernesto Jimenez Y Antonella Bacco they went on to the married list, after getting married in Port Orange, United States.

The former reality boy and his girlfriend surprised all his followers by showing a photo of them during their wedding. A month ago, the couple announced their engagement and now she shocked everyone with her sudden marriage.

Jiménez was the one who was in charge of announcing the news on his social networks. In the publication, both appeared dressed in white and their civil wedding, according to what could be seen in the images.

“Well this happened. Then we tell them”Ernesto Jiménez wrote with an Instagram story.

On March 10, Ernesto Jiménez announced his engagement to Antonella Bacco, after three years of romance. Through his social networks, the former television host expressed his excitement at having received the yes from his girlfriend.

“I was busy thinking and putting everything together so that Saturday is a very special day. And boy was it, “wrote the former reality boy next to a funny photo that evidenced the joy he felt when hearing the positive response from his partner.

“I love you precious. We are going for more unforgettable situations and moments of much love. That ring represents what we are and what we have lived, but it also opens the doors to what we will be and what we have to live. . We don’t know much about this new stage, but what we are clear about is that we will walk hand in hand, always side by side, “concluded the influencer’s message.

