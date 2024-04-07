The entertainment world in Mexico dresses in mourning after the departure of Ernesto Gomez Cruzrenowned actor from Veracruz, who died at the age of 90 this April 6, according to the National Association of Actors (ANDA). With a history that spans more than half a century, The death of the performer has generated a wave of shock and tributes in the cultural field. Here we tell you everything we know about the news.

Gomez Cruz He marked a before and after in national cinematography, participating in more than 200 films. Since his debut in 'Los caifanes' in 1966, the actor established himself as one of the most prolific and respected figures in Mexican cinema, which led him to collaborate with prominent figures such as Arturo Ripstein and Luis Estradain addition to winning multiple awards, including the Golden Ariel for his outstanding career.

What did Ernesto Gómez Cruz die from?

The WALK has not specified the causes behind the death of Gomez Cruz. His departure was announced without going into details or providing the reasons that led to his death, so the circumstances surrounding his last moments remain in suspense. For his part, Gómez Cruz's family has not communicated anything either. about his death.

How did the entertainment world react to the death of Ernesto Gómez Cruz?

The news of the death of Gomez Cruz resonated deeply within the artistic community and among his followers. Colleagues, admirers and various film and television personalities have expressed their regret and recognition of the indelible mark that she left on the dramatic Art. Social networks and media were flooded with messages of condolence. This reflects the impact of his legacy on generations of viewers and artists.

Who was Ernesto Gómez Cruz and why was he famous?

Born on November 7, 1933, Ernesto Gomez Cruz It was projected as an emblem of national cinema, distinguished for its versatility and depth in the interpretation of complex characters. Initially inclined towards music, his passion for acting led him to forge an exceptional career, adorned with awards such as the Ariel for Best Actor for his roles in 'The Empire of Fortune' and 'Benjamín's wife'. His talent transcended borders and he became one of the leaders of Latin American cinema.

What novels and films did Ernesto Gómez Cruz star in?

The trajectory of Gomez Cruz spans a wide range of genres, from dramas to comedies and thrillers, demonstrating an unrivaled ability to adapt to different narrative styles. Among his most acclaimed works are 'The Caiphans', 'The Empire of Fortune', 'Benjamín's Woman', in addition to a significant presence in theater and television productions. His contribution to cinema established him as a pillar of the industry, whose work continues to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers.

