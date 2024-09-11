He passed away a few hours ago Ernest Francoa great personality known for his role as general director of Einaudi. Many people have decided to pay homage to him, including Paolo Repetti who described him as a great innovator.
We decided to remember him like this.
Farewell to Ernesto Franco: the Italian publishing world in mourning
A few hours ago the general manager of Einaudi Ernest Franco. This is a great Italian personality, a man who actively contributed to the entire publishing sector of the Bel Paese. The man passed away at the age of 68 due to a long illness which struck him several years ago.
Unfortunately for a few days now his health conditions they got worse and finally the disease got the better of them. About 7 years ago the same pathology had struck his wife Irenegetting the better of her too.
We remember him for being a great man, a man of culture that before arriving at Einaudi had worked as a director at Garzanti. Franco was the longest-serving director of the well-known publishing house and had dealt with various matters relating to the administration of the company.
The words of Paolo Repetti
Many people wanted to make gift to this man who was so important for the history of Italian publishing. It is thanks to him that Einaudi had become one of the largest Italian companies. Also speaking about the now deceased publisher Paul Repetti, which deals with the general management of Freestyle. These were the words dedicated to him:
Ernesto, you were an intellectual, a publisher of the finest culture. You had your feet planted in the 20th century and your head always a step higher to watch what was happening in this strange, beautiful, foolish world of ours. You were our helmsman in the open sea and the one who more than anyone else in the publishing house interpreted the inestimable value of our history. You renewed and invented. You were able to maintain a sly, ironic and sharp dialogue and you governed this small but great publishing empire that is Einaudi. We love you.
