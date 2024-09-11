He passed away a few hours ago Ernest Francoa great personality known for his role as general director of Einaudi. Many people have decided to pay homage to him, including Paolo Repetti who described him as a great innovator.

Ernest Franco

We decided to remember him like this.

Farewell to Ernesto Franco: the Italian publishing world in mourning

A few hours ago the general manager of Einaudi Ernest Franco. This is a great Italian personality, a man who actively contributed to the entire publishing sector of the Bel Paese. The man passed away at the age of 68 due to a long illness which struck him several years ago.

Ernest Franco

Unfortunately for a few days now his health conditions they got worse and finally the disease got the better of them. About 7 years ago the same pathology had struck his wife Irenegetting the better of her too.

We remember him for being a great man, a man of culture that before arriving at Einaudi had worked as a director at Garzanti. Franco was the longest-serving director of the well-known publishing house and had dealt with various matters relating to the administration of the company.

The words of Paolo Repetti

The director